Congress Leaves 7 Seats In UP For Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav Alliance

The Congress has announced it won't contest seven seats in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress on Sunday said it won't contest seven seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and leave them for the Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance. These include Mainpuri, from where Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting, Kannauj, where his daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav is expected to run, and seats on which Rashtriya Lok Dal's Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary will fight and any seat that that Mayawati chooses to contest, Congress leader Raj Babbar announced.

The Congress had said it would fight the elections on its own after Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav announced an alliance earlier this year, later declaring they will fight 38 and 37 seats respectively, leaving two seats for the Congress. Those are the Gandhi family strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli, the only two the Congress could manage in the 2014 election.

In his recent comments, Akhilesh Yadav has maintained the Congress is a part of the UP gatbandhan (alliance), and it had been given the two seats of the Gandhi family, Amethi and Raebareli.

But Mayawati has been upset with the Congress since her failed talks with the party on an alliance before the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan elections in December.

Denied the seats she wanted, the BSP leader and former chief minister opted out of her talks with the Congress, labelling the party, along with the BJP, as "Naagnath and Saapnath (snakes)".

