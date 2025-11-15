Congress Says Will Contest Mumbai Civic Polls Solo, Begins Campaign

A day after senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticised the Congress' approach to alliances and warned that delays in seat-sharing were weakening Opposition coalitions, the Congress has signalled a shift. The party has announced that it will contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC elections independently and field candidates in all 227 wards.

The decision, announced during Mumbai Congress' one-day "Lakshya 2026" workshop in Malad today, is being seen in political circles as the party's assertive response to the Sena leader's remarks made 24 hours earlier.

Congress Begins Solo Push

AICC General Secretary and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala told party workers that the BMC campaign will be run with full organisational strength. He urged cadres to work with the confidence they displayed during the Lok Sabha polls and warned that those occupying organisational posts but failing to contribute would face action. Chennithala also called for tighter booth-level structures and greater engagement with younger voters.

Mumbai Congress chief and MP Varsha Gaikwad launched a direct attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti, which has been administering the BMC for three years without elected representatives.

She alleged a steep rise in corruption -- claiming fixed deposits worth Rs 6,000 crore have been spent and key land parcels handed to select individuals at low prices.

Gaikwad said the Congress has exposed several civic irregularities and will continue raising issues including water supply, traffic, pollution, potholes, and misuse of public funds. She also hit out at delays in releasing supplementary voter lists, urging stronger booth-level vigilance.

Danve's Remarks Came a Day Earlier

On Friday, a day before the Congress' Malad workshop, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve delivered a sharp critique following the party's defeat in Bihar.

Danve said the Congress's tendency to ask for larger shares in seat negotiations ultimately hurt alliances. "When they calculate winnability and take a bigger share, it results in a bigger defeat. This harms the alliance," he said.

He added that delays in finalising seat-sharing - as in Maharashtra and Bihar -- damaged the prospects of the Opposition.

"The mistake made in Maharashtra has been repeated in Bihar. Congress must change this approach," Danve said.

Reactions After Congress Announcement

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar took a swipe at the Congress's confidence, arguing that going solo required far more strength than the party currently has. "To fight alone, one needs courage," he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also downplayed the impact of the Congress strategy.

"Whether the Opposition fights together or separately is not important. The people of Mumbai trust the Mahayuti. They have decided to elect a Mahayuti mayor," he said.