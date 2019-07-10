Did Not Ask For Front-Row Parliament Seat For Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress

Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation as Congress chief after party won only 52 seats in elections

The Congress on Tuesday said that it has not demanded a front-row seat for Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and dismissed media reports as "propaganda".

The Congress' clarification came after reports claimed that government has turned down the Congress party's demand for an additional front-row seat in the Lok Sabha.

Neither Rahul Ji nor Congress Party have ever put forward any demand for "Front Row" seat at Parliament for @RahulGandhi ji

We have proposed seat no. 466 for Rahul Gandhi ji#Desist from false propaganda - Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 9, 2019

Reports quoting unnamed sources had said that the Congress was given only two seats in the first row - for party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury.

The strength of the party in parliament determines how many seats a party gets in the front row.

Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation as Congress chief after his party won only 52 of 543 parliamentary seats in national elections last month. The Congress is yet to announce who will succeed him.

On Tuesday, Mr Gandhi was seen raising slogans in the Lok Sabha along with party colleagues over the developments in Karnataka where resignations by more than a dozen lawmakers has thrown the Congress-Janata Dal Secular government into a crisis.

