Congress' Salman Khurshid's Post After Farrukhabad Seat Goes To Samajwadi Party

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction after the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat went to the Samajwadi Party (SP) while finalising the seat-sharing deal with the grand old party for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

While expressing his disgruntlement, he asked how many times he would have to prove his relationship with the constituency adding that that he never bowed down to the decisions of fate and this time too he won't bow down.

"How many tests will my relationship with Farrukhabad have to face? The question is not about me but about the fate of all of us, about the future generations. I never bowed down to the decisions of fate. I can break, but I will not bow down. You promise to accompany me," he said in Hindi in a post on X.

A lawyer by profession, Mr Khurshid was elected as an MP from Farrukhabad in 1991 and 2009. His father also represented the constituency in the year 1984.

Congress and Samajwadi Party on Wednesday announced a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Apart from its traditional strongholds of Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Congress will also contest Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Kanpur.

The formal announcement of the alliance between the two India bloc parties, under which Congress will contest 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party the remaining 63 seats in electorally crucial state, was announced at a joint press conference.

The Congress will contest Rae Bareli, Amethi, Varanasi, Kanpur City, Fatehpur Sikri, Bansgaon, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sitapur, Barabanki and Deoria, said SP state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP won 62 seats. The BSP, then in alliance with the SP, won 10 seats, and the SP won five seats.

