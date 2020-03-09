Congress-RJD Spar In Bihar Over Seat Share Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Elections

The Congress and RJD is likely to contest the Bihar elections in alliance later this year (File)

The relation between Congress and RJD have soured in Bihar over the seat-sharing in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Bihar has five seats in the Rajya Sabha, election to which will be held on March 26. According to the mathematics of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the JDU-BJP alliance is winning three of these seats while RJD is likely to win two seats.

Congress wants RJD to leave one seat for it but RJD is not ready. This is the reason that the Congress in-charge of Bihar, Shakti Singh Gohil, has issued an open letter in the name of RJD, reminding their "promise" of allotting one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress.

In an open letter, Mr Gohil has appealed to RJD to fulfil its "promise".

Mr Gohil wrote: "During the joint press conference of the leaders of the Grand Alliance at the time of Lok Sabha elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had clearly said that one seat of Rajya Sabha from RJD quota will be left for a Congress leader of Bihar. It is said that "pran jaye par vachan na jaye" (promises should be honoured even at the cost of one's life). Hopefully, RJD leaders will follow their word."

Mr Gohil has also made it clear in the letter that the Congress candidate will be a leader of Bihar. At the end of the three-paragraph letter, Mr Gohil wrote, "The Congress candidate will only be a leader of Bihar if the party gets a Rajya Sabha seat. Anyone like me, who is not a voter of Bihar, will not be a Congress candidate."

Talking about this issue, Mr Gohil told ANI: "I saw the statement of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh in the media that RJD will not leave a seat for Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections. After this, I issued an open letter reminding RJD of their promise."

He said that if RJD does not fulfil its promise, then Congress will decide accordingly.

The last date of filing the nomination for Rajya Sabha is March 13 while the voting will take place on March 26.