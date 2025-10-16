Congress Releases First List For Bihar, State Chief To Contest From Kutumba

The chief of the Bihar Congress party will contest from Kutumba seat, according to the first list of 48 candidates announced by the party today.

The list shows Bachawara constituency will see a friendly contest within the Mahagathbandhan as the Left has already filed nominations on this seat.

Aurangabad MLA Anand Shankar has been given a ticket to contest again. The state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmad got a ticket to contest from Kadwa seat.

The Congress has given a ticket to Hisua MLA Neetu Kumari, who told reporters that she wanted to join the BJP.

In the 2020 Bihar election, Kumari defeated BJP's Anil Singh by over 17,000 votes. She received 94,930 votes, while Anil Singh got 77,839 votes.

Prior to that, Kumari contested the 2015 election on a Samajwadi Party ticket and received 14,188 votes. There was a buzz that her proximity to the BJP may affect her ticket chances, but the party nominated her anyway.

The Congress party continues to face an uphill battle in Bihar. This time also it is not going to be easy due to the entry of Prashant Kishor's outfit Jan Suraaj on the electoral battlefield.