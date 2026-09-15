Congress Protests Against Dalit Labourer's Suicide, Sachin Pilot Detained

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the Punjab government over the suicide of Sangrur labourer Gulzar Singh, marching towards state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema's house from the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh.

The march, led by newly-appointed Punjab Congress in-charge and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, was stopped by Chandigarh Police with barricades. As some Congress workers climbed over the barricades, police deployed water cannons, triggering a confrontation with protesters.

Pilot, along with several senior Congress leaders, was detained by Chandigarh Police during the face-off. Some Congress workers and police personnel reportedly sustained injuries. The leaders were released around 3 pm, nearly an hour after being detained.

Gulzar Singh, a member of the Valmiki community, died by suicide after questioning Harpal Singh regarding the drug menace in Punjab that affected his son.

Addressing Congress workers before the march, Pilot launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging that "chitta" (heroin) is being home-delivered in Punjab.

Pilot also invoked Gulzar's death, saying the Dalit man died while naming the minister. He declared that he would lead the Congress' fight in Punjab and said he would be the first to face police action.

"In Punjab's fight, I will remain at the forefront. I will take the first lathi, the workers will come later," Pilot said.

Charanjit Singh Channi, Raja Warring Share Stage After 3 Months

The protest also witnsessed a significant political development in the Punjab Congress, with former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring sharing the same stage after nearly

"Congress Will Fight Elections Without Chief Minister Face"

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the Congress would fight without projecting a chief ministerial face, in a significant statement on the party's strategy for the next Punjab Assembly election.

He said the Congress would seek votes in the names of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sachin Pilo.

"When we get the majority, the high command will decide," Bajwa said.

Warring Challenges Bhagwant Mann

Meanwhile, Warring took the microphone and turned up the heat on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, challenging him to come face-to-face with the Congress.

Warring said he would confront and corner Mann on the issue, keeping the Congress' attack firmly focused on the state government.