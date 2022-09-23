'G-23 Is Over,' Says Maharashtra Congress Leader, Then Adds Caveat

Prithviraj Chavan, former chief minister of Maharashtra, says G-23 "was not against the Gandhis". (File)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chauhan today said the main demands of the G-23 — a group of party leaders, including him, who sought internal elections and full-time leadership — have been met: "So, I think, the G-23 is over."

But he added, "We can raise our voice if there's a problem with the democratic process." He pointed towards one such thing — state units asking Sonia Gandhi to choose their chiefs — and called it "wrong". Yet, on resolutions asking Rahul Gandhi to retake the top post — the Maharashtra unit, of which Mr Chavan is a senior member, has passed it too — he said, "Even today, if he wants to contest, we will welcome him if he fills the form." Mr Gandhi has ruled that out.

"We (G-23) had insisted, whoever becomes the president should be elected and work full-time. Sonia Gandhi has accepted both those things. Our initiative was not against the Gandhi family," he added.

He also spoke against the idea that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, frontrunner for the chief's post, could stay in both positions: "He is a senior leader, a good leader. But if he insists on being on both the posts, then I will not accept. Is Congress President a part-time job? Is Chief Minister a part-time job?"

Ashok Gehlot already appears to have come around, amid speculation that his younger rival Sachin Pilot may take the Rajasthan post. Mr Gehlot has said Sonia Gandhi and state in-charge Ajay Maken would decide on his successor in Rajasthan if he became Congress chief.

Elections to the post are being held after 22 years, set to end in a non-Gandhi chief.

The other main contender is Shashi Tharoor, who was part of the G-23.

Mr Chavan, speaking further about the group, said: "You guys gave this name. We wrote a secret letter (to Sonia Gandhi in 2020) that became public. I think the G-23 is over. Whatever we said has been accepted. We did not have any parallel group. We were speaking up to strengthen the Congress."

"A lot of people saw it otherwise... called us agents of the BJP. Some left too," he said. Of the G-23, Ghulam Nabi Azad was the latest to formally leave, while some others have protested by quitting part positions.