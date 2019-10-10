'Why Not Say 'We're Watching Hong Kong'': Congress Advises Centre Over Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold informal talks PM Modi near Chennai this week.

China's statement on "paying close attention to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir", just before Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew a sharp attack from the Congress on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari questioned why the government did not rebut China on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet.

"Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir but why does @PMOIndia/MEA not say 1) We are watching Pro Democracy protests muzzled in Hong Kong. 2) We are watching human rights violations in Xinjiang. 3) We are watching continued oppression in Tibet. 4) We are watching South China Sea," Mr Tewari tweeted.

Yesterday, India responded hours after China's statement following a meeting between its president and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Jammu and Kashmir emerged. "We have seen the report regarding the meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir. India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, Beijing said Xi Jinping had assured support to Pakistan on issues related to its "core interests". State-owned Xinhua News Agency also quoted him as saying that although the "right and wrong" of the situation were clear, India and Pakistan should resolve the situation through peaceful dialogue.

A joint statement released by China and Pakistan after Xi and Imran Khan's meeting said Beijing is "paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir" and that the matter should be "properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."

The statement also said "China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation. The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect."

India and China's sharp exchange were viewed as awkward ahead of Xi Jinping's visit to Chennai on Friday for a meeting with PM Modi.

