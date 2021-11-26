Opposition To Boycott Constitution Day Event In Parliament's Central Hall: Report

Constitution Day event: Congress leaders were in touch with opposition leaders, sources said (File)

The Congress and several other opposition parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday, sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the function.

The Congress has decided to boycott the event and several other opposition parties have joined hands in solidarity, sources confirmed.

The Congress leaders were in touch with leaders of many opposition parties for joining them in the boycott, sources said, adding DMK, Shiv Sena, RSP, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, the CPI, CPI (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and IUML are likely to join hands and give the event a miss.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)