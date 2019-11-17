'Congress Not Called To Stake Claim': Mallikarjun Kharge On Maharashtra

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, saying the party was not even called to stake claim to form government and Shiv Sena and NCP were not given enough time.

"To give benefit to BJP, Governor didn't allow enough time to Shiv Sena or NCP. Congress was not even called to stake a claim, our view was not taken into consideration. Shiv Sena was not allowed even 48 hours. The whole thing was done to pretend that they are following constitutional procedure," Mr Kharge said.

On being asked about Shiv Sena's demand for the Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, Mr Kharge said, "I don't want to comment on the Shiv Sena's stand on the chief minister's post. It is their party's stand. There is no need for my comment on Shiv Sena's demand."

"As for my party, I can say that Congress and NCP will discuss and make further progress. It will be decided in one or two days' time," he added.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power sharing.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

