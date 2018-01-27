Congress Names Candidates For Meghalaya, Tripura Assembly Polls The Congress released a list of 57 candidates in Meghalaya and 56 in Tripura. The strength of the two assemblies is 60 members each.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tripura will go to polls on February 18, with Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27 (File Photo) New Delhi: The Congress today released the names of its candidates for Meghalaya and Tripura Assembly elections to be held next month, with Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma contesting from two seats.



The party released a list of 57 candidates in Meghalaya and 56 in Tripura. The strength of the two assemblies is 60 members each.



The Congress is seeking to come back to power in Meghalaya and ousting the CPI(M) in Tripura where the Left front has been in power for the last 25 years.



According to the list, the Meghalaya chief minister will be contesting from Songsak and Ampathi constituencies.



Tripura will go to polls on February 18, followed by Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.



The counting of votes will take place in three states on March there.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



