Congress MP Warns Of Chinese Robot Army, BJP Fires 'Rahul Robot' Jibe

Days after a Chinese company claimed that its robot broke Usain Bolt's 100m world record, Congress MP Manish Tewari has sounded a warning for India.

Tewari warned that India could soon face a robot-driven People's Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) if the country fails to advance its military technology.

"If India is not careful it could be very soon fighting a robot PLA on the LAC. The impressive development of humanoid robots by China should give us a reality check that despite all the bombast of being an emerging great power really how far behind we are qua China in the technology game - and this is only one of the genres," the Congress MP posted on X on Tuesday.

"China is today ahead of the US in 67 of the 75 critical technologies," Tewari added.

Reacting sharply to Tewari's post, BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the Congress mindset "Chinese".

"First we have to fight the Congress mindset at the LAC. They are the ones who were found inside Chinese tents when Doklam face off was taking place," Patra said.

He further trained guns as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi calling him a "Chinese robot".

"Rahul Gandhi said 'maar dala hamare army ko' (The Chinese have thrashed our army). He is the Chinese robot. We have to fight his mindset."

Last week a Chinese humanoid robot captured global attention after running 100 metres in 9.39 seconds, faster than Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's men's world record of 9.58 seconds.

Chinese robotics company Unitree claimed that its new humanoid robot called "Superman" can run at a top speed of 12.66 metres per second, or about 45.6 kilometres per hour.

"Superman" also demonstrated a standing jump of about two metres. Unitree said the robot has legs measuring 0.85 metres and can make the jump from a standing position.

However, the robot's performance claims have not been independently verified.

