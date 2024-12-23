'Working Longer Is...': Congress MP On Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Workweek

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram has taken a dig at Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy for saying that he was "disappointed" with India's shift from a six-day workweek to a five-day workweek in 1986.

Mr Murthy has repeatedly called for a 70-hour workweek, saying that India's development requires sacrifice, not relaxation.

Speaking at an event last month, Mr Murthy had drawn attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-hour workweeks.

"When PM Modi is working that hard, the only way to show our appreciation for what's happening around us is by working just as hard," he said.

The 78-year-old also shared personal insights into his work ethic, revealing that throughout much of his career, he maintained an intense schedule of 14-hour days, six and a half days a week. He would arrive at the office by 6:30 am and leave at around 8:40 pm. "I'm proud of it," he said.

Mr Chidambaram, however, differed with Mr Murthy, saying working longer was "meaningless" and the focus should be on "efficiency".

"Daily life is as it is a struggle, battling inefficient and substandard infrastructure and amenities. Work-life balance is most important for good social order and harmony," he wrote on X on Sunday.

He also said that India should in fact move to a 4-day working week.

"12 noon on Monday to 2 pm on Friday," the Congress MP said.

Mr Chidambaram's comments came days after his party colleague, Gaurav Gogoi, also disagreed with the tech tycoon's statement supporting long working hours.

Taking to his official handle on X on December 4, Mr Gogoi posted, "I also disagree with the view of Narayan Murthy on work-life balance. After all, what is life but looking after your children, cooking for them, teaching them, taking care of your elderly parents, being there for your friends in their times of need, and making sure that your house in order. The above is just as much a man's job as it is a woman's."

"Traditionally working women don't even have the choice to cut away life from work. It is a luxury that traditionally men have and one that they have to forego in the modern world," he added.

Narayana Murthy On Why He Wants 70-Hour Workweek

Narayana Murthy, earlier this month, defended his 70-hour workweek comment. He said young people have to realise that "we have to work hard and work towards making India number one."

"At Infosys, I said we will go to the best and compare ourselves with the best global companies. Once we compare ourselves with the best global companies, I can tell you we Indians have a lot to do. We have to set our aspirations high because 800 million Indians get free ration. That means 800 million Indians are in poverty. If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will work hard?" Mr Murthy said at an event while speaking to RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka.

"A gentleman here told me a Chinese worker is 3.5 times more productive than an Indian. It is very easy for us to write all kinds of nonsense and remain wretched, filthy, poor and shunned by the world. Therefore, I don't think we should say we are all comfortable and I will not go to the office. My request to all the people assembled here is to dedicate their lives to realising their value," the billionaire added.