Narayana Murthy Says Climate Change May Trigger Mass Migration To Bengaluru, Pune

Highlighting the urgency of climate action, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy warned that climate change poses a significant risk of mass migration to urban centres like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, as rising temperatures and extreme weather events force people to abandon their homes in less resilient areas.

Speaking at an event in Pune on Friday, Mr Murthy issued a stark warning about the effects of rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns. He cautioned that within the next 20-25 years, certain rural areas in India may become uninhabitable, potentially forcing millions to migrate to urban centres that are already struggling with modern-day challenges.

"What is likely to happen is that there will be a mass migration from rural parts of states... into habitable places like Bangalore, maybe Pune, maybe Hyderabad," Murthy remarked during an award ceremony in Pune.

He further pointed out that Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad are grappling with their own issues, such as pollution and traffic congestion, making them increasingly difficult to live in. "These cities have become extremely challenging to live in, difficult to navigate, and have witnessed rising pollution levels. They are heading toward becoming unlivable," Murthy warned.

Mr Murthy stressed the urgency of collaboration among the corporate sector, political leaders, and bureaucrats to address climate change and mitigate rural-to-urban migration. He highlighted the critical need for such cooperation to prevent India's urban hubs from becoming overwhelmed by an influx of migrants, which would further strain their already burdened infrastructure.

"We in India, particularly the corporate sector, have to cooperate with politicians and bureaucrats and ensure that there is no mass migration," Murthy was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Mr Murthy expressed optimism about India's ability to tackle these challenges. While acknowledging that India often acts reactively, he conveyed confidence that by 2030, the country would achieve significant progress in meeting climate targets and addressing the migration crisis.

"I am optimistic that we will make progress by 2030," Murthy added, reassuring the audience that with timely intervention and collective efforts, India could overcome these pressing issues.

India's rapid urbanisation and population growth have already stretched cities to their limits. The anticipated influx of migrants driven by climate change could exacerbate existing challenges, intensifying shortages of infrastructure and resources.