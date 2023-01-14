Congress MP Dies Of Heart Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Punjab leg of the Congress' mega foot march, led by Rahul Gandhi, begun on Wednesday

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died of a heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab this morning.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the party's MP from Jalandhar, collapsed during the foot march in Punjab's Phillaur. He was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara where he died later.

Rahul Gandhi also rushed to the hospital where the veteran Congress leader was taken, a party leader said. The yatra has been suspended for now.

The Punjab leg of the Congress' mega foot march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said Mr Chaudhary's death is a "great blow to the party and organisation".

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his anguish over his death in a tweet in Punjabi.



