Congress Moves Candidates To Secret Location Ahead Of Gandhinagar Civic Polls

Resort politics has made a dramatic entry in Gujarat's capital as the civic election campaign heats up in Gandhinagar. Following the completion of the nomination process, the Congress has reportedly moved all 44 of its candidates to an undisclosed safe location.

The party leaders have confirmed that these candidates will remain under strict party supervision until September 29, which marks the final date for the withdrawal of nominations.

The Congress has alleged that the ruling BJP is actively threatening its candidates, pressuring them, and making coercive phone calls to their family members to force nomination withdrawals.

The party has claimed that shifting the candidates to a secure environment was necessary to protect them from political pressure and potential poaching tactics.

The BJP has dismissed the claim and questioned the move. It sought to know why the Congress lacks trust in its own candidates and needs to resort to shielding them.

All nomination papers submitted by the BJP and Congress for the 44 seats in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation have been declared valid, while one nomination from the Aam Aadmi Party was rejected.

A clear picture of the battleground will emerge on September 29 after the withdrawal deadline, leading up to voting on October 11 and counting on October 13.