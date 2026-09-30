Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam In Gujarat Reaches Maximum Level of 138.68 Metres

The Sardar Sarovar Dam, a major source of water and agricultural development in Gujarat under the Narmada Project, has reached its maximum level of 138.68 metres (455 feet). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the dam site at Ekta Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, offered prayers and welcomed the waters of Narmada by performing a ceremonial 'Jal Poojan'.

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam Project supplies drinking water to more than 4 crore people across 10,453 villages, 191 cities and 7 municipal corporations in Gujarat.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation on September 17, 2017, the dam has reached its maximum level of 138.68 metres (455 feet) seven times -- in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. At this level, the Narmada Dam has a total water storage capacity of 9,460 million cubic metres. Notably, within just 17 days of becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had approved the completion of the remaining works of the Narmada Dam and the installation of its gates.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that based on the total water received in the Narmada basin during the current year, Gujarat currently has around 7.9 million acre-feet (MAF) of water available against the 9 million acre-feet (MAF) allocated to the state in normal years.

He further stated that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to use the available water wisely, economically and in a planned manner, ensuring the maximum possible utilisation of every drop of water.