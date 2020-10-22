Congress MLA, Two Others Injured In Car Accident In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished the Congress MLA speedy recovery. (FILE)

Moga MLA Harjot Kamal and two others were injured when their vehicle collided with another car near Doraha in Ludhiana district, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

Mr Kamal, a Congress legislator, was returning to Moga after attending the three-day Punjab assembly session in Chandigarh. Mr Kamal dislocated his hip in the accident, they said.

Moga Improvement Trust Chairman Vinod Bansal, who was accompanying Kamal, and the driver of the vehicle also sustained injuries in the accident, they further said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished the Moga MLA and others speedy recovery.

