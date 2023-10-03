1 Killed After Scooter Rams Congress MLA's SUV In Punjab

The scooter, coming in from the opposite direction, rammed the Congress leader's car

One person has been killed and another was critically injured after a collision involving a scooter and an SUV in Punjab on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the Chandigarh-Phagwara highway near Jassomajra in Nawanshahr.

The SUV belongs to Congress legislator Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia.

The scooter, coming in from the opposite direction, rammed the Congress leader's car and was extensively damaged, showed a video.

The police are at the spot an investigation into the matter is underway.