Congress Misleading People, No One Will Lose Citizenship: Amit Shah

Don't misguide and divide people over the Citizenship Act, Amit Shah tells Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing them of misleading people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He also clarified that the legislation had no provision to take away citizenship.

"The Congress and company is spreading rumours that Muslims may lose their citizenship," said Mr Shah during a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla to mark the second anniversary of BJP government in the state.

"I challenge Rahul Baba that let me know if there is even a single line in the Act regarding the withdrawal of anyone's citizenship. Don't misguide and divide people over the CAA," he added.

Amit Shah said he wanted to ask the minorities, especially Muslims, to look into the CAA, which is now available on the government website.

"Go through the Act. No one will lose citizenship," he added.

The Home Minister said the CAA would provide citizenship to the minorities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan failed to implement the Nehru-Liaquat pact to protect the religious and other rights of the minorities, Amit Shah said, adding that it prompted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to table the legislation in parliament.

Amit Shah also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,500 crores in Shimla.

The Himachal Pradesh government had signed MoUs worth over Rs 93,000 crore during the two-day Himachal Rising Global Investors' Meet at Dharamshala in November.