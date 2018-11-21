Congress-Mehbooba-Omar To Join Hands In Jammu and Kashmir: Sources

An announcement on a tie-up between Congress, PDP and National Conference is expected today or tomorrow

Jammu and Kashmir rivals Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah may team up to form a coalition government in the state with support from the Congress, sources said today.

The Congress leadership has approved a tie-up with Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Omar Abdullah's National Conference may provide outside support, the sources said, adding that talks between the three parties are at an advanced stage to stymie attempts by the BJP to form a new government and engineer defections in the PDP and Congress.

The PDP has 28 legislators in the 87-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Congress has 12 and the National Conference has 15, which takes them well above the majority mark of 44.

An announcement is expected today or tomorrow.

The report has emerged a day after a top PDP leader threatened to quit the party and join hands with Sajjad Gani Lone, the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, for a "third front" in the state.

"The parties have decided to join hands to prevent attempts on splitting PDP and poaching on lawmakers of the Congress and National Conference," said a leader.

The BJP says it is a desperate attempt by the parties to keep their flock together. "Their attempts to come together will not succeed," said a BJP leader.

Yesterday, PDP leader Muzaffar Baig, a PDP parliamentarian from Baramulla, hinted at a tie-up with Sajjad Lone and did not rule out forming a government, saying there were people within the PDP "who want an elected government".

Mr Baig hit out at his party for boycotting the recent civic body and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying he will "seriously consider" joining a third front if it emerges.

Recent reports have talked about the BJP attempting to tie-up with Sajjad Lone to form a government in the state, where the six-month central rule ends next month. But since it doesn't have enough numbers in the 87-member house, there is also a theory that the centre will aim at holding state elections in March and forming an alliance before that.

On reports of the PDP and the National Conference joining hands to form a government to stop the BJP, Mr Baig said, "It will be an alliance of one religion. Jammu would not like it, Ladakh will not remain part of the state. This will lead to trifurcation of the state."