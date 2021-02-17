Congress, Left Have No Relevance In Bengal: Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo has said that Left and Congress have no relevance in West Bengal.

As Congress-Left alliance gears up to fight the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said these political parties have no relevance in the state.

"It's a democratic country and they are most welcome to do it but these are alliances of opportunism and we also know what the result would be. Congress doesn't even have leadership. They have a leader whose lines very soon become memes or jokes. Left are left out. Congress and Left have no relevance in Bengal," Babul Supriyo told ANI.

With final seat-sharing yet to be announced the alliance in a press conference appraised, "There was an atmosphere that suggested that the election is a fight between BJP and TMC (Trinamool Congress). However, now the wind has changed its direction. People will say that the election will be between BJP, TMC and Congress-Left."

Full-fledged campaigning has started in West Bengal for Assembly elections that has as many as 294 seats.