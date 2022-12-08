Congress Leaders, Workers Celebrate Himachal Win With Sweets, Firecrackers

Celebrations began in Himachal Pradesh and at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi after the party crossed the majority mark of 35 seats in the state, leading on nearly 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh polls. The party surged ahead, leaving behind the BJP, which saw a strong start but was left with a hold on only 26 seats.

Sweets being distributed to supporters in Shimla after the party took a significant lead in the polls.

Congress workers burn firecrackers outside the party headquarter in New Delhi

Congress leader Pawan Khera celebrates with supporters at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Party workers carry leader SS Sukhu on their shoulders in Hamirpur as they celebrate Congress crossing the majority mark of 35 seats.