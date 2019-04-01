Congress Leaders Visit Ayodhya But Do Not Pray, Says Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani says Congress leaders are afraid of losing their vote bank. (File)

Congress leaders visit Ayodhya but do not offer prayers in the temple as they are afraid of losing their vote bank, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Sunday.

Addressing an election rally in Kolar, Ms Irani said, "They (Congress leaders) go to Ayodhya but do not bow to God because they fear they may lose their vote bank."

The minister said: "Those who filed an affidavit in the court during the Congress regime stating Lord Ram does not exist are now chanting the name of Ram."

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also made a similar comment at an election rally in Ghaziabad in the state.

He had accused Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hurting Hindu sentiments as she did not visit the Ram Lalla shrine in the temple town.

"She (Priyanka) was asked why she did not visit the Ram Temple. She said that she didn't want to visit the disputed site. She hurt Hindus," he had said.

Karnataka will vote for its 28 Lok Sabha seats in two phases on April 18 and 23 whereas UP will go to polls in seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

