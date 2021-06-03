Congress Leaders To Seek From President Free Universal Vaccination Against Covid

Rajasthan Congress leaders will make representations to President to demand free universal vaccination

All Congress MLAs and prominent leaders of the party in Rajasthan will on Friday make representations to President Ram Nath Kovind to demand free universal vaccination against COVID-19.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said all Congress MLAs besides the party's district presidents, districts in-charges and other prominent leaders will submit representations to various district collectors on June 4.

The district collectors would be requested to forward those representations to the president.

He said the state ministers will hold press conferences in districts.

"All the events will be held as per anti-Covid protocols," he said.