Congress Leaders Slam Jyotiraditya Scindia, Accuse Him Of 'Personal Ambition'

21 Congress MLAs sent in their letters of resignation as soon as Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned

A section of Congress leaders hit out at Jyotiraditya Scindia after his exit from the party today, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology.

The former MP from Guna had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah this morning, and made public his resignation from the Congress. Soon after, the party retaliated, expelling him for what it called "anti-party activities.

Shortly after his resignation, 21 Congress MLAs sent in letters of resignation, bringing the 15-month-old Congress government on the brink of collapse.

One of the first to lash out was Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who accused him of betraying the trust of people and ideology. "Joining hands with the BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leader's self-indulgent political ambitions, especially when the BJP is ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the judiciary," his post on Twitter read.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The father had once called the BJP "Deshdrohis". Wonder what he would be thinking of his son joining that gang."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tweeted: "I understand ambition. But is ideology irrelevant?"

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that "political convenience" and "personal ambition" played a major part in Mr Scindia's decision. "It is sad news for the Congress party because Jyotiraditya Scindia had been nurtured by the party over the years," Mr Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

Gaurav Pandhi, the party's national coordinator for social media, tweeted: "A traitor is a traitor and no amount of arguments and reasoning can justify treachery. Period!"

A section of leaders, however, voiced concerns over Mr Scindia's exit what it signalled for the Congress and its young leaders.

"He was a central pillar in the party and the leadership should've done more to convince him to stay. Like him, there are many other devoted INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted and discontented," Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi tweeted.

"India's oldest party needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard and resonate with the masses," Mr Bishnoi, who is also the son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajanlal, said in another tweet.

Veteran Congress leader and party spokesperson PL Punia tweeted, "Very unfortunate that we lost a senior leader like Jyotiraditya Scindia. It needs a thorough introspection whether Mr Scindia alone is responsible. After 15 years of BJP misrule we came to power and we could not retain it even for 15 months. @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @IYC".

Referring to the rebellion in Madhya Pradesh Congress, the Congress's Karnataka unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, tweeted it was "time for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party from the front... and make drastic changes at the top".