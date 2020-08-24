Continue As Chief Or Convince Rahul Gandhi: Siddaramaiah To Sonia Gandhi

Siddaramaiah urged Sonia Gandhi to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party's top post.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged interim Congress president Sonia

Gandhi to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party's top post if her health does not permit for full-fledged dedication.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly requested Sonia Gandi to continue as AICC president.

My letter to Smt. Sonia Gandhi urging her to continue as the President of @INCIndia or convince Shri. @RahulGandhi to take up the position.



I am convinced that Gandhi family can lead the party to success. pic.twitter.com/YqSpaMMFVF — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 24, 2020

"And if you feel that your health may not permit for full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Shri Rahul Gandhi to take up the position," Mr Siddaramaiah said in a letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.