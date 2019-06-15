Congress Leader Says Delhi Incharge PC Chacko 'Misbehaved' With Him

PC Chacko has denied Congress leader Rohit Manchanda's allegation. (File)

A section of Congress leaders has demanded the replacement of All India Congress Committee in-charge PC Chacko over the party's poor election performance in Delhi.

"Under leadership of PC Chacko, the party has lost all the elections: the recent Lok Sabha polls and Assembly and civic body elections in 2015 and 2017. If Rahul Gandhi can think of resigning, why shouldn't he do the same?" party leader Rohit Manchanda said.

Rohit Manchanda also alleged that PC Chacko "misbheaved" with him at Delhi Congress office on Friday. "I was there to greet him but he lashed out at me and said that he will ensure that leaders like me have no right to be there in Delhi Congress. I demand Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi replace him with some other leader as in-charge of Delhi Congress," he told news agency PTI.

Under PC Chacko's leadership, the Congress was engaged in long drawn discussion about a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The discussions did not materialise but caused a delay in announcement of party candidates in Delhi.

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit who opposed the alliance with the AAP was fielded along with other well-known faces like former president of the unit Ajay Maken. In spite of that, the party suffered massive defeats in all seven seats.

PC Chacko has denied Rohit Manchanda's allegation. "Nothing like that happened. He may be some unimportant person, I do not know him much," he told PTI.