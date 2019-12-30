Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Writes To UP Governor, Seeks Probe Into Police Conduct

The Congress noted that the conduct of the police had been observed and reported to be patently unlawful

The Congress today made a strong demand for a judicial enquiry into the "unlawful conduct" of the Uttar Pradesh police during protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act.

The 14-page memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel was signed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party state president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The Congress noted that the conduct of the police had been observed and reported to be patently unlawful, destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens.

Smt. @priyankagandhi writes to the Governor of UP demanding a full judicial enquiry into the unlawful conduct of UP Police during anti-CAA & NRC protests.

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/zI8ysL39qH - Congress (@INCIndia) December 30, 2019

"This is unbefitting of a force that is dutybound to safeguard and protect the rights of every citizen," said the memorandum handed over to the governor by Mr Lallu and some other senior leaders.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is present in Lucknow, was, however, not part of the delegation that went to the Raj Bhawan.