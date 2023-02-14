Congress Leader Oommen Chandy Stable, Recovering, Says Hospital

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's health condition is currently stable and he is recovering well, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Tuesday.

He was on Sunday airlifted from Kerala.

"The Honorable Former Chief Minister of Kerala, Mr. Oommen Chandy's health condition is currently stable and recovering well. Chandy was diagnosed with throat cancer for which he is under treatment currently. After a comprehensive evaluation, our team of expert oncologists has determined that immunotherapy will be the best course of initial treatment and we will reevaluate him shortly based on the outcomes," HCG Cancer Hospital said in a statement.

Stating that he is being treated by an expert team of oncologists and with the best supportive medical care, nutrition, and rehabilitation, it said, the hospital's senior medical team, including oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, genomic experts, and radiologists, have developed a customised treatment plan for better and improved outcomes.

Mr Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat-related ailment aggravated.

Mr Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the State Assembly since 1970, was Chief Minister of Kerala twice.

