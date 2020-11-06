Punjab Stands United In Struggle Against Centre's Farm Laws: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu was addressing farmers at Vallah Sabzi Mandi in Amritsar on Friday.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that struggle against the Centre's farm laws is also a struggle for honour, respect and dignity.

Mr Sidhu was addressing farmers at Vallah Sabzi Mandi in Amritsar on Friday.

"The Centre owes thousands of crores of rupees to Punjab. Entire Punjab stands united in our struggle against the centre's farm laws. It is also a struggle for our honour, respect and dignity," Mr Sidhu said.

The Congress leader said, "Some people are trying to divert your attention from real issues. The Centre's agenda is clear from its black laws. The remaining agenda was fulfilled through punishment for stubble burning, Electricity Amendment Bill and no subsidies for farmers."

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three agriculture laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since they were passed by the Parliament.

Recently, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh later leading a delegation to Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three new bills by the assembly.