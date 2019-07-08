'Aghast,' Says Veteran Karan Singh, With Stern Advice For Congress

Karan Singh's letter surfaced as Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge emerged as front runners (file)

The Congress, which has to look for a new president after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, received some advice from one of its veteran leaders and former governor Karan Singh. The Congress should, for now, appoint an interim president and four working presidents or vice presidents, the 88-year-old suggested in a statement on Monday.

The decisions should be taken at a Congress Working Committee meeting to be chaired by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Karan Singh suggested.

According to his plan, the vice presidents could be each in charge of a zone, north, south, east or west. "This will enable the introduction of younger people into positions of authority," said the Congress leader.

Karan Singh said as someone who had joined the Congress in 1967, over half a century ago, he was "aghast to see the confusion and disorientation..." since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25.

"Instead of honouring his bold decision, a month was wasted in pleading with him to take back his resignation which, as a man of honour and integrity, he should not have been pressurized to do so," he said, noting that six weeks on, there was still no alternative structure in place.

Karan Singh's letter surfaced as Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge emerged as front runners for Congress president's post. Sources say the Congress is weighing the possibility of three young vice presidents like Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora.

The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, is expected to meet this week to take a call.

Rahul Gandhi last week posted what could best be described as a public resignation letter, making it clear that he was firm on quitting as Congress president for the sake of accountability, after the party's national election defeat.

The 49-year-old had resigned much earlier, on May 25, days after the Congress finished with 52 seats in the national election, pulverized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP which won a giant mandate to remain in power.

For weeks, several Congress leaders have pleaded with Rahul Gandhi to change his mind, without luck.

Calling for radical transformation of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said he had asked party leaders to pick his successor and he would have no role in the selection.

"While it is important for someone new to lead the party, it would not be correct for me to select that person," he said in the letter.

The Congress is looking at a non-Gandhi president for the third time in its long history, that too at a time the entire Gandhi family is in politics --- besides Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability