Former PDP Leader Ghulam Nabi Patel Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Ghulam Nabi Patel, who was the General Secretary of the Pulwama wing of the PDP last year, was travelling in his Scorpio SUV when he was shot at by terrorists multiple times at Rajpura Chowk.
Mr Patel died while being taken to hospital.
Mr Patel's two personal security officers, who were travelling with him in the SUV, also sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The terrorists fled with their service rifles, reported news agency ANI.
Pulwama in south Kashmir falls in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, the bastion of the family of Mehbooba Mufti, chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Ms Mufti, condemning the killing of Mr Patel, expressed sympathies with his family.
Heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader, G. N. Patel who was killed by militants today in Rajpora. Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 25, 2018
Police says a case has been registered and investigations taken up.
