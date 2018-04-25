Former PDP Leader Ghulam Nabi Patel Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of Ghulam Nabi Patel and expressed sympathies with his family.

All India | | Updated: April 25, 2018 16:47 IST
Former PDP Leader Ghulam Nabi Patel Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Ghulam Nabi Patel was travelling in his Scorpio SUV when he was shot by terrorists

Srinagar:  A former leader of Jammu and Kashmir's ruling PDP was shot dead in his car by terrorists in the state's Pulwama district this afternoon.

Ghulam Nabi Patel, who was the General Secretary of the Pulwama wing of the PDP last year, was travelling in his Scorpio SUV when he was shot at by terrorists multiple times at Rajpura Chowk. 

Mr Patel died while being taken to hospital.

Mr Patel's two personal security officers, who were travelling with him in the SUV, also sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The terrorists fled with their service rifles, reported news agency ANI.

Pulwama in south Kashmir falls in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, the bastion of the family of Mehbooba Mufti, chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Ms Mufti, condemning the killing of Mr Patel, expressed sympathies with his family. 
 

Police says a case has been registered and investigations taken up.

Last year in April, ahead of the by-elections to Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Mr Patel had told NDTV that political workers there were "quivering in fear".

 

Ghulam Nabi PatelPulwama

