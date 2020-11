'Mere Talk Achieves Nothing': Congress's Adhir Chowdhury On Kapil Sibal

Adhir Chowdhury said Kapil Sibal was MIA during the Bihar polls.

Hitting out at Kapil Sibal for his remarks over the Congress's dismal performance in the Bihar polls and by-elections, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that "mere talk will achieve nothing".

"Kapil Sibal spoke about this even earlier. He seems to be very concerned about the Congress and the need for introspection. But we didn't see him during elections in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, or Gujarat," Mr Chowdhury told reporters on Tuesday.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal had, in an interview with a leading daily newspaper, advocated the need for introspection within the party, referring to the results of the Bihar state elections and the Madhya Pradesh by-polls.

"Had Kapil Sibal gone to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he could have proven that what he is saying is correct and that he strengthened the position of Congress. Mere talk will achieve nothing. Speaking without doing anything doesn't mean introspection," Mr Chowdhury said.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had targeted Sibal saying the former union minister should not have mentioned the party's "internal issue in the media" and added that "this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country".

In his interview, Mr Sibal had said that he was forced to go public with his views as there was no dialogue or effort by the party's leadership. Mr Sibal had said that people in Bihar and where by-polls were held do not consider Congress to be "an effective alternative".