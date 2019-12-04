Congress Leader Expresses Regret For Calling Finance Minister "Nirbala"

Just before Nirmala Sitharaman was to reply on the debate on Demands for Grants, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said if his remarks have hurt the finance minister, he expresses regret.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Minister is like a sister to him, he considers himself as her brother.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed regret in the House on Wednesday over his "nirbala" remark on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and described her as his sister.

Just before Ms Sitharaman was to reply on the debate on Demands for Grants, Mr Chowdhury said if his remarks have hurt the finance minister, he expresses regret.

He said the minister is like a sister to him, he considers himself as her brother.

While participating in the discussion on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill on Monday, Mr Chowdhury took a swipe at Ms Sitharaman and suggested that the finance minister has become weak and called her "Nirbala Sitharaman".

During her reply, Ms Sitharaman did not directly refer to Mr Chowdhury's comment but concluded her speech by saying she is still Nirmala and "sabla" (empowered).

