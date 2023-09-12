Congress Kota MLA Shaves Head In Protest Against Ashok Gehlot

"It is a mark of protest against the Chief Minister," Bharat Singh said. (Representational)

Congress MLA Bharat Singh on Tuesday shaved his head as a mark of protest against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot whom he accused of protecting a corrupt minister and ignoring his advice.

The incident took place four days after state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandana staged a 'dharna' on electricity issues against his own government at Bundi district headquarters.

The Sangod MLA and his supporters also burned an effigy of Ravan on Tuesday outside his residence in the Gumanpura area in Kota city.

He shaved his head in the morning as the inaugural of Chambal Riverfront was underway with fanfare.

Bharat Singh also sent a letter to Ashok Gehlot earlier accusing him of protecting state Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, whom he referred to as 'Bhaya.' Bharat Singh in his letter accused Ashok Gehlot of trading off his integrity and principles to protect the minister as he "offered" him his hair to mark his capitulation.

"It is a mark of protest against the Chief Minister," Bharat Singh told reporters.

