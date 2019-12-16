Jairam Ramesh Moves Supreme Court Against Citizenship Amendment Act

Jairam Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday.

Mr Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on December 13.

"Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently.

"The Hon'ble judges have agreed to list my challenge to the same on Wednesday i.e. day after tomorrow," Mr Ramesh said on Twitter.