'Congress Involved In Creating Economic Anarchy': BJP On Hindenburg Report

The Congress "wants the Indian stock market to crash" the BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said Monday as the ruling party continues to hit back at the opposition over short-seller Hindenburg Research's latest allegations of financial misconduct against the Adani Group. The former Union Law Minister also claimed the Congress is "involved in creating economic anarchy" and "hatred against India".

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)