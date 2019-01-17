Congress In Madhya Pradesh To Withdraw 'Politically Motivated' Cases

The cabinet also discussed implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme. (File)

The Madhya Pradesh government today decided to withdraw "politically motivated" cases filed during the BJP rule and cleared a proposal to set up district-level committees to examine such cases.

The committees will also examine cases filed during the agitations launched by farmers and Scheduled Caste members under the previous BJP government.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state Cabinet here late this evening. The Cabinet also discussed implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme announced by the Congress government last month.

Sports Minister Jitu Patwari said: "The Cabinet has taken a decision to withdraw politically motivated cases filed with malicious intentions during the past 15 years (of the BJP rule). A proposal to develop a mechanism to withdraw such cases was approved by the Cabinet."

The minister said a committee would be formed in each district to examine such cases.

"This committee will including the district collector, superintendent of police (SP) and the public prosecutor. The committee will submit a report about such cases to the home department, which will further take action in coordination with the law department," he said.

Cases filed during the agitations launched by farmers and Dalits would also be scrutinised by this committee, the minister said.

Mr Patwari said the Cabinet also discussed implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme - Jai Kisan Fasal Rin Mafi Yojana.

"The CM took feedback about the implementation of farm loan waiver scheme. I also wanted to clear the confusion about this scheme. Eligible farmers to be included under the purview of this scheme would get benefits on dues as on March 31, 2018. But, those who paid their dues up to December 12, 2018 would also get the benefits," Mr Patwari said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said the Rs 50,000-crore farm loan waiver scheme would benefit about 55 lakh farmers.