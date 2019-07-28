Congress Gives Financial Aid To Families Of Those Killed In UP Shootout

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier met the victims' families.

A delegation of Congress leaders on Saturday handed over compensation cheques to the families of those killed in a clash over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra.

"After the massacre in Sonbhadra, I tried that their voices should be heard. They must realise that they are not alone, people are with them. I announced financial help and shared their grief. Today, Congress leaders visited Ubbha village and gave cheques for monetary assistance," the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

At least ten people were killed and 20 others were injured when a village headman and his aides opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Ubbha village in Sonbhadra district on July 17.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who met the victims' families after a high voltage political drama, had announced Rs 10 lakh to each family. She was stopped from visiting the families and was put in detention in a guest house in Mirzapur.

