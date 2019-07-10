UP Is Running But Electricity In Hospitals Is Out: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"Will you get freedom from this pathetic system?: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over reports of patients being treated in some hospitals under mobile phone flashlights or torches.

She asked if this is the way patients should be treated.

"The metre of false claims of the BJP government in UP is running but the electricity in hospitals is out," she tweeted.

"Will you get freedom from this pathetic system?" Ms Vadra asked.

