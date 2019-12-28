On 135th Congress Foundation Day, Leaders Share What Party Stands For

Rahul Gandhi acknowledged contribution of millions of Congress workers through the ages.

On Congress' 135th foundation day today, the party leaders paid heartfelt tributes to the party leaders who sacrificed their lives for the nation and also remembered what the party stands for. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hoisted the party's flag at its headquarters at 24, Akbar Road and distributed sweets to children along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders AK Antony, Motilal Vohra and Anand Sharma.

"Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

"135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress," it added along with a video that talks about the Congress' journey.

135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress. #CongressFoundationDaypic.twitter.com/lXEqzSwFUG — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, acknowledged the selfless contribution of millions of Congress workers through the ages.

"On our foundation day, let us acknowledge the selfless contribution of millions of Congress men and women through the ages," he wrote.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared that Congress is voice of every Indian and it stands for love, brotherhood, peace and truth.

अन्तिम पायदान पर खड़े इंसान की आवाज हैं। किसान, नौजवान, मजदूर, महिलाएं और हर मज़लूम की आवाज हैं। प्रेम, भाईचारा, शांति, सत्य का अंदाज हैं। हम कांग्रेस हैं।



भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के 135वें स्थापना दिवस पर हम गर्व से अपनी पार्टी की अहिंसा और उदारता..1/2 pic.twitter.com/UortTdM4VH — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 28, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, "A grand old party with an unparalleled history of contributing to India's freedom and nation-building."

Sharing with you all, a portrait of women members of the @INCIndia on 135th #CongressFoundationDay. A grand old party with an unparalleled history of contributing to India's freedom & nation-building. pic.twitter.com/zly8x8y8t7 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 28, 2019

"The beginning of a journey that led to India's Independence and defined #InclusiveIndia," tweeted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Congress Foundation Day.

On the occasion, the Congress will take out marches across the country to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.