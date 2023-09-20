Ahead Of Polls, Congress Flags Off 'Jan Aakrosh Yatras' In Madhya Pradesh

The seven yatras will cover 11,400 km and all 230 assembly seats in 15 days.

The Congress started its "Jan Aakrosh Yatra" in Madhya Pradesh on Ganesh Chaturthi, intensifying its campaign against the ruling BJP ahead of the assembly polls. The yatra comes as the ruling BJP's 10,500-km five Jan Ashirwad Yatras are approaching their last stretch in the state.

The seven yatras will cover 11,400 km and all 230 assembly seats in 15 days. Senior leaders Dr Govind Singh, Ajay Singh, former state Congress chiefs Suresh Pachauri, Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav, former ministers Jitu Patwari and Kamleshwar Patel will lead the raths.

At a time when the BJP has been attacking the Opposition's INDIA bloc on Sanatan Dharma remark, all seven Jan Akrosh Yatras started on Ganesh Chaturthi. The leaders started the rallies after offering prayers at prominent temples in different parts of the state.

State Congress president Kamal Nath said, "On the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Congress is starting its Jan Aakrosh Yatras. The purpose of these yatras is to express the pain and suffering of the oppressed people due to the misrule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for 18 years".

The BJP, meanwhile, attacked the Congress on the issue of corruption.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami -- who was participating in the rallies, appealed to the people in Bina to ensure that Mr Chouhan becomes the Chief Minister again.

The BJP rallies, starting from various parts of the state, will reach in Bhopal on September 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the "maha kumbh" or mega gathering of BJP workers on the occasion.

The dates of the assembly elections, due by year-end, is yet to be announced.