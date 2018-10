The names of all 15 outgoing MLAs have been recommended to get ticket, said Niranjan Patnaik.

The Congress on Monday finalised the names of 44 candidates for Assembly polls scheduled in Odisha in 2019.

"They have been selected on the basis of winnability factor," said state Congress President Niranjan Patnaik.

The names of all 15 outgoing MLAs have been recommended to get ticket, said Mr Patnaik.

He said the rest of candidates for the 147 seats will be finalized in phases.