Why Rahul Gandhi Has His Task Cut Out For A Day's Visit To Haryana

Congress's Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Chandigarh on June 4, with a list of tasks that is topped by the selection of a Leader of the Opposition.

After yet another defeat in Haryana last year, the Congress has failed to appoint a Leader of the Opposition. It is now on the to-do list of Mr Gandhi, along with revamping the party's organisational structure in the state.

A multi-level analysis was carried out by the party to zero in on the lapses in strategy and the campaign after last year's rout.

The defeat was mostly attributed to infighting - which apparently pushed the voters to give the BJP another chance.

Factionalism was seen as the other key factor. Top Congress leaders -- including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja -- were not on the same page.

Mr Gandhi is expected to meet the senior leaders of the state party to address various organisational issues.

As part of the party's ongoing rejuvenation campaign (Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan), he would be accompanied by 21 Central observers who will hold meetings with senior party leaders at the state and district levels.

A meeting with the party MLAs, however, is not on agenda, sources said.

A senior party leader said Mr Gandhi will hold two meetings during his day-long visit -- one focused on restructuring the party and the other to discuss the selection of district presidents and the formation of district-level committees.

Many party leaders see the rejuvenation campaign as a long-overdue churning, that should have taken place well before last year's assembly elections.

Challenges before Rahul Gandhi

Many have questioned if Mr Gandhi would be able to defuse infighting within the Congress cadre loyal to Bhupinder Hooda and Kumari Selja. Others question if he would be able to negate the Hooda factor while revamping the organisational structure and be able to appoint a Leader of the Opposition.

