Congress Fails To Open Account In 17 States And Union Territories

BJP cornered Congress to only 51 seats

After bitterly fought Lok Sabha elections, which lasted for over a month, the BJP is emerging victorious with a thumping majority of more than 300 seats and has cornered Congress to only 51 seats with a complete washout in 17 states and union territories.

The fact was also outlined by BJP chief Amit Shah while making a victory speech at the party headquarters earlier today.

Attacking the Congress he said, "Congress has lost badly in these elections. In country, there are 17 units where Congress has got big zero. These 17 units are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, J-K, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Lakshadweep."

Interestingly, BJP despite a stellar performance nationally, has also failed to impress the voters of three states and one union territory namely Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The party, however, has scored exceptionally well in many of the other states.

BJP Chief Amit Shah had claimed that the party's share was over 50 per cent in 17 states.

"BJP won over 50 per cent votes in 17 states. In Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh we have got more than 50 per cent votes", Mr Shah said while addressing party workers.

At 9:30 pm, according to Election Commission of India BJP has won on 135 seats and is leading on 168 others. Congress has won 29 and is leading on 22.

