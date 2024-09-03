BJP's Rajib Bhattacharjee Wins Lone Rajya Sabha Seat In Tripura

The BJP leader thanked the legislators who cast their votes in favour of him in the election.

BJP nominee Rajib Bhattacharjee on Tuesday won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura by a margin of 37 votes.

Mr Bhattacharjee, the BJP's state unit president, got the support of 47 MLAs, while 10 legislators voted for CPI(M) candidate Sudhan Das.

The Congress, which has three MLAs in the 60-member assembly, abstained from voting in the election to the Rajya Sabha seat.

"Rajib Bhattacharjee, as expected, won the Rajya Sabha seat as all the MLAs from the ruling alliance voted for him," Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul told PTI.

"I am thankful to all those MLAs who have supported me in the election and also extend special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president for keeping faith in me," he said.

The BJP's Tripura unit chief had promised that he would do everything for the development of the state and its people as a member of the upper house of Parliament.

Notably, Mr Bhattacharjee contested last year's assembly elections and lost.

