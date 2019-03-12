Congress Doesn't Need Allies In Punjab: Amarinder Singh Rules Out Tie-Up With AAP

Amarinder Singh reiterated that no attempts should be made to politicize the Indian forces. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today categorically denied any alliance talks with the Aam Aadmi Party, or any other party, for Lok Sabha elections in the state. The Congress does not need any alliance in Punjab, Amarinder Singh also known as Captain, told reporters in Chandigarh.

Asked to comment on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's statement that talks for alliance in Punjab were in progress, the Chief Minister said "though he was not aware of such a statement, the Congress did not need any allies in Punjab".

Exuding massive confidence about the Congress' prospects in the parliamentary elections, the Chief Minister said the party was enthusiastic about these polls, as was evident from the fact that it had chosen Ahmedabad - the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - for the Congress Working Committee meeting. This clearly showed the level of enthusiasm in the party, which was ready to take the BJP by its horns, he added.

On Punjab Congress candidates, Amarinder Singh said that the next meeting was likely to be held in Delhi around the end of this week. There was no hurry, he said, pointing out that the polling date was more than two months away, giving the party lot of time to select its candidates. Asked to comment on the time lag in the polling date for Punjab, he said it was the Election Commission's prerogative and he could not, therefore, say anything on the issue.

On whether the Indian Air Force air strikes across the Line of Control would prove beneficial to the ruling BJP at the centre, the Chief Minister said with Indian soldiers continuing to be killed every day, the air strikes had clearly not proved to be a deterrent so far against Pakistan-backed attacks on India.

He reiterated that no attempts should be made to politicize the Indian forces. He said "the armed forces are apolitical and are above the petty considerations of caste, religion and political affiliations."

The chief minister also said he was happy that the Kartarpur Corridor project had remained on track despite the recent tensions at the border. Islamabad had also clarified that the latest events will not have any adverse effect on the project, he pointed out with satisfaction, adding that the corridor was something that people on both sides wanted.