Congress Does An AAP In Karnataka With Free Electricity Promise

The Congress has promised free electricity for upto 200 units in Karnataka -- a promise that has so far been made by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in states they have contested and are ruling. This is the first of the five big promises the party plans to make, which will form the foundation for their campaign for the state elections that are due next year. So far, the party has made other promises that include jobs, funds for irrigation, land and free housing for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes community.

Sources said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Karnataka on January 16 to unveil the second big pre-election promise of the party. These will be women-centric, sources said.

The party has also launched a statewide bus tour called 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' -- led jointly by its state unit chief D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah. The tour began at "Veer Soudha," a memorial where Mahatma Gandhi had presided over the Congress session in 1924 -- after paying tributes to the father of the nation.

The Congress lost power in Karnataka in 2020 as its government led by ally HD Kumaraswamy crashed following an exodus by a chunk of MLAs. The party, which has a strong ground presence in the state, is expected to make a big effort to unseat the BJP.

The free power promise -- among other things -- has worked for AAP in Delhi, where it has won two consecutive terms. In Punjab, where electricity prices were skyrocketing, AAP won a sweeping victory last year.

The situation in Karnataka is slightly different where the cost of units vary marginally between urban and rural areas. It is, however, far more expensive than Punjab and Delhi, with the power board charging 8.15 per unit above 200 units in urban areas. The corresponding charge in rural areas is Rs 7.65.

Promises made by Karnataka Congress within a month

Rs 5000 crore budget allocation for Hyderabad-Karnataka region

Will fill all vacant positions in Hyderabad-Karnataka region within first 9 months and create additional 1 lakh jobs

Provision of Rs 1 crore to every gram panchayat in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region

Allocation of Rs 2 lakh crore for all pending irrigation projects

Finish phase 3 of the Upper Krishna Lift Irrigation project

Increase height of Almatti Dam to 524.26 meter

Will complete Mahadayi project within 3 years at a cost of Rs 3000 crore

Implementation of Sadashiva Committee report on internal reservation for SC community

Free housing to all from SC/ST community

2 acres of dry land for every landless SC/ST family

Fill all pending vacancies for SC/ST community